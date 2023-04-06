Along with the free update of Resident Evil 4 Remake scheduled for tomorrow which will introduce the Mercenaries mode apparently Capcom will also sell gods new paid DLCs For upgrade weapons by Leon.

This detail comes from the New Zealand PlayStation Store, where this paid content is already available. Specifically, six are for sale ticket to immediately unlock the special modification of weapons marked from A to F (ed., the letters don’t matter, they only serve to indicate the uniqueness of the ticket obtained, which therefore can only be used once per game) at the price of 4.85 Australian dollars each (about 2 .70 euros).

Also available are four sets of three tickets at 11.25 Australian dollars each (about 6.40 euros) and finally a set of five tickets at 15.95 Australian dollars (about 9.10 euros).

The new DLC coming for Resident Evil 4 Remake

For the uninitiated, in Resident Evil 4 Remake for each weapon it is possible to unlock a special modification that increases its usefulness, in some cases even drastically. For example, the Red9, one of the most popular handguns, gets a 1.5x damage bonus. There are normally only two ways to unlock a special mod: fully upgrade the weapon and spend 100,000 pesetas, which requires quite a large capital, or use one of the tickets exchanged at the Merchant in exchange for 30 Spinels for the first and 40 Spinels for the second.

So let’s talk about DLCs that offer a advantage effective to the player, but which we point out are not absolutely necessary to complete the game, even on the highest difficulty. Furthermore, their use probably precludes obtaining the S+ rank, the highest evaluation that is bestowed at the end of the game.