Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive on PC and old and new generation consoles the March 24, 2023 and will bring along some of the most beloved characters from the entire franchise. The protagonists of the game, Leon S. Kennedy And Ada Wong, are in fact among the most loved of the saga but it seems that this time they will not be the only ones to make the most nostalgic fans happy. In the list of voice actors in the game there is also one for Albert Wesker, iconic villain of the series absent in the original version of the fourth chapter. Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogartythe same actor who voices him in his appearance in Dead by Daylight.

Albert Wesker it is, as already said, absent in the original Resident Evil 4 but it will likely appear in one of the new content featured in the remake. In version GameCube of the game it was in fact possible to see him appear both in the Mercenaries Mode that in Separate Waysthe bonus game focused on Ada Wong and her relationship with the antagonist.

It is therefore not difficult to think that this remake could shed light on some of the shadows still present on the relationship between the two characters. The return of this enigmatic antagonist can only make the most ardent fans of the saga happy, Albert Wesker was a double agent who worked for both STARS that for theUmbrella Corporation and about him there are still many questions in search of answers.