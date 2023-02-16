Thanks to the interview granted by the co-directors Yasuhiro Ampo and Kazunori Kadoi of Capcom to Game Informer, new details have emerged about Resident Evil 4 Remakesuch as the fact that the makeover will have a photographic mode and the New Game Plus.

So let’s talk about the possibility of starting the game again after completing it a first time with part or all of the objects and resources obtained previously. Unfortunately Ampo and Kadoi did not offer more details on the matter, such as what will be possible to transfer to the new game and if new enemies will appear, but on the other hand they confirmed that it will be available since launchand the same goes for the photo function.

Resident Evil 4 Remake, Leon faces an enemy armed with a chainsaw

In addition to this we learn that players will be able to choose from more than one control schemesome of which are apparently similar to those of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. In the same interview, Ampo and Kadoi also revealed that the village visited by Leon will be bigger in the remake than in the original 2005 game.

We remind you that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available from March 24, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Apparently among the various novelties of the makeover there are also new treasures obtainable exclusively through a paid DLC.