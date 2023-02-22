Also Resident Evil 4 Remake will have one VR mode developed for Playstation VR2which will be distributed as Free DLC for owners of the main game, in a similar way to what was done for the previous chapter.

Whereas the new State of play is set for tomorrow evening, February 23 at 22:00, and that five new games for PlayStation VR2 will be presented within it, at this point it is possible that one of these is Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, which probably it will be one of the most important productions in this first phase of the Sony viewer.