In the Remake of Resident Evil 4 it looks like new enemies will be introduced from some cut content from the original game. As highlighted by the user AestheticGamer on Twitter, they are based on some concepts that were later discarded during the development of Resident Evil 4. An example is certainly represented by the female version of Zealotwhich appeared in the latest official trailer for the game released by the developers.

There’s two new enemies in RE:4 that we know of so far (the “Minitour” enemy & the female Zealot we saw in the last trailer), both of who are actually just realizations of scrapped RE4 enemies. Definitely showing they’re using scrapped RE4 concepts for the remake. https://t.co/MWRHFnxB1K — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 31, 2023

The appearance of some of these enemies in the beta of Resident Evil 4 has fueled speculation that there could be many more within the title. A new character that fans can’t wait to face is definitely “Hook Man“, a hook-wielding man who first appeared in the game demo presented atE3 2003. At the time Resident Evil 4 aspired to have more psychological elements, such as “Hook Man” which crawls out of a painting and chases Leon.

As happened for many other concepts, Hook Man was cut and did not appear in the final version of Resident Evil 4but the appearance of “Minitours” and the female version of Zealot give hope to those users who hope to see some new features introduced within Resident Evil 4 Remake. The title is expected for March 24, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.