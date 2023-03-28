On March 24, Capcom released the remake of resident evil 4. Obviously many players already had a chance to play it and finish it, which brought a little surprise. Since a scene appears with an old acquaintance from the franchise. What does this mean for the future of the series?

If you have not finished Resident Evil 4 Remake, we warn you that there are spoilers from here. The scene in question at the end of the credits presents us with Ada Wong talking with Albert Wesker. The mercenary questions him about her plans for the sample of the plagues that she got, to which the villain replies that there will be millions of deaths.

This connects with the events of Resident Evil 5. In that title we see that Albert Wesker created a new virus known as Uroboros. His plan is to release it to the entire world and that only people who overcome the infection are worthy of inhabiting his new world. With Wesker as a new god.

Also, during this scene from RE4 Remake We see the villain, Excella Gionne, and a RE5 stage for a few seconds. So we could say that Capcom is giving us clues as to what its next remake will be. Now it would only be a matter of time before it is officially announced.

Could Resident Evil 5 have a remake?

Although this scene could indicate the arrival of a possible Resident Evil 5 RemakeNothing is confirmed yet. However, there are several reasons why this could be the case. The main one is that RE5 is the best-selling title in the franchise, so it will make financial sense. Especially considering how the previous ones were received.

Also the recent remakes have had hints of the following within their campaigns. Wesker’s appearance in RE4 Remake it has too much weight to lead to nothing in the near future. Perhaps it is a situation like that of 2 and 3, which came out a year apart. Maybe even Capcom is already developing it and that’s why they dropped a tremendous hint with this scene. Would you like this to be the case?

