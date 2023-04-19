Circana’s Matt Piscatella shared the ranking of the best selling games in USA to March 2023. In first place we find Resident Evil 4 Remake, followed by Hogwarts Legacy. Closes the podium MLB: The Show 2023.

Below we read the complete top 20:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Hogwarts Legacy MLB: The Show 23 ** Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 The Last of us Part 1 fifa 23 WWE 2K23* Elden Ring madden nfl 23 Mario Kart 8* Minecraft Octopath Traveler 2 Metroid Prime Remastered* Pokémon Scarlet and Violet* God of War: Ragnarok Kirby’s Return to Dream Land* dead space NBA 2K23* Sonic Frontiers Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

* does not include digital sales

** does not include digital sales on Xbox and Switch

The other new entry of the month of March 2023 is represented by WWE 2K23, in seventh place. For the rest, the ranking includes some of the titles released in the first months of the year, such as Dead Space Remake, Octopath Traveler 2 and Metroid Prime Remastered, and from evergreen titles such as Mario Kart 8, Elden Ring and FIFA 23.

According to the information shared by Piscatella, Resident Evil 4 Remake is not only first in the March 2023 ranking but has already become the third best-selling game of 2023 in the US to date. In second place is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and in first place is Hogwarts Legacy.

Furthermore, according to Circana data, PS5 was the best-selling console in the United States in March 2023 and is also surpassing the sales made by PS4 in the first 29 months of its launch.