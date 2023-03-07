Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available on March 24, 2023, but a patch has already been released, precisely theupdate 1.02, as was also noted by players who pre-ordered and pre-installed the game. The weight is 4GB.

Resident Evil 4 update 1.02 does not contain an expanded patch note, as it indicates that the update was used to fix “various bugs”. It’s possible that the team doesn’t want to go into too much detail ahead of D1, or that there’s simply no other information to share about this remake update.

We currently know that Resident Evil 4 Remake weighs 67GB on Xbox. We have no information regarding the PS5 and PlayStation 4 versions, but it shouldn’t be too different. For comparison, Resident Evil 2 and 3 weighed in at around 20GB at D1, while Resident Evil Village hovers around 30GB. This remake is therefore much more massive than the previous games.

4 GB of update isn’t particularly prohibitive these days and gamers are used to updates of this size at the launch of a game like Resident Evil 4.

Waiting for more news, here’s a video that compares the remake with the original, showing the new gameplay.