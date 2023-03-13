There are still a few days left until the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remakebut considering that the first copies are already circulating, it has inevitably already appeared on the net list of Trophies and Achievements that it will be possible to obtain in this makeover.

As InsiderGaming reports, the list was shared by a streamer who has already shown on Twitch in recent days before and through some clips on TikTok after various portions of the game. If you are interested you can read it on Reddit at this address, but clearly you could run into some spoilers if you haven’t played the original Resident Evil 4. Furthermore, it could be a partial list, as the specific trophy of a boss of the advanced stages of Resident Evil 4 is apparently missing.

In any case, the currently known Trophies give us an idea of ​​the challenges that players will have to overcome if they intend to “platinize” or “mill” Resident Evil 4 Remake. Among the objectives there are some very simple ones that you will probably unlock without even realizing it, such as the one that requires you to repel a knife attack, one of the mechanics at the base of the renewed gameplay of this remake.

Others have more specific requirements, such as defeating three enemies with a single flashbang. Obviously there is a trophy that requires to obtain all weapons and to find all the treasures scattered around the settings, as well as to complete all the merchant’s requests, one of the novelties of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The most challenging objectives will undoubtedly be those that require you to complete the game on Hardcore difficulty or get to the end credits without ever healing yourself or using only knives and guns. Then there is also a trophy that requires you to complete Resident Evil 4 Remake in less than 8 hours, which by the way should give us an idea, albeit indicative, of the duration of the game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available from March 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC. The first reviews will go online in a few days, as revealed by Metacritic.