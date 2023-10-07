The controversies over difficulty of video games never run out. The last one concerns the so-called yellow scale of Resident Evil 4 Remake , that is, the paint put on some stairs by the Capcom developers to make it clear that they are usable. According to some, this is an unrealistic and unnecessary choice. However, some developers have explained that sometimes realism is not the right solution.

For example, Alex Rushdy of @13amgames pointed out in a post on X that many gamers simply need these help so as not to get lost and continue: “When we took the demo of our 2D platformer to PAX, a fair for video game fans, we had to tell several adults how to hold the controller, so that they didn’t hold it backwards.” Not everyone eats bread and controllers…

Boss Fight’s Damion Schubert has instead explained that the more realistic the graphics of games become, the more there is a need for visual cues of the kind, even if not very realistic, to then explain: “This is one of those counterintuitive cases where realism is less engaging. Immersion does not measure how realistic the grass appears, but how much the player is in the flow of the experience. And while bad graphics may be a factor, the readability of the game is more so… The things that break immersion are the things that break the flow of the game, usually because you know what you need to do but can’t figure out how to interact to do it.”

The developer then explained that trying to open thirty doors to find the right one ends up breaking the flow, because the boredom that comes from doing so brings attention to the simulation’s flaws. In short, a little yellow paint saves the protagonists time and keeps the player on the things that are truly engaging.

Other developers also share the same opinion, explaining how similar ideas serve the purpose of not boring the player.