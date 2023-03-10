The demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on all platforms and, to the delight of many, has no time limit. Many enthusiasts will have already cleared this test phase, but it is possible that many have not discovered a secret: there is an additional mode available, known as Mad Chainsaw Mode. How to activate it? It takes more luck than skill.

In practice, all you have to do is try to start a new game of the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo and see if the game offers us to activate the Mad Chainsaw Mode. It is a purely random eventso if it doesn’t happen it has to be repeated several times.

However, it is not clear whether it is necessary complete the demo at least once. The best thing to do then is to play the game and then, if you want a greater challenge, try again and again to start a new game. The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo, if successful, will show us a screen asking us to accept or decline the challenge.

The Mad Chainsaw Mode of the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo allows you to face the trial phase with only one life: If you are eliminated, you end the game. If you want to try again, you have to wait for the mode to be randomly proposed again by the game. This mode is also exclusive to the demos and will not be present in the final version.

If you want to test yourself, arm yourself with patience and try to start the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo several times. If, on the other hand, you want to know what we think first, here is our tried one of the Chainsaw Demo.