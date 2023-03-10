Just a few hours ago it was released the free demo of the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake, which this time will not be limited in time (as happened with other remakes), and although it does not have extreme longevity, it fully manages to show what the potential of the game will be in the final version. Well, in this demo it is also “hidden” an ultra hard mode secret, the Mad Chainsaw Mode.

To activate it, however, you will need patience and luck, since the request of the demo with the Mad Chainsaw mode it will come randomlyafter selecting “New game“.

You can then try to continuously restart the game hoping that this screen will show in front of you, and take the demo to the nth degree. Apparently this mode will make the game even more difficult, between the strength of the enemies and the ease with which you will end up out of action.

We remind you that Resident Evil 4 Remake in its definitive version it will be released very soon, that is the March 24, 2023on all platforms of this generation (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC), and the two flagship consoles of the last (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

We also remind you that one will be available patches on day one which will correct some of the details to be filed, such as the effect of the rain.