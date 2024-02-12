With the launch of Resident Evil 4 Gold EditionCapcom has decided to make a substantial price cut from the basic version sold on various digital stores.

Specifically, now the standard edition (i.e. the one that does not include any DLC, including Separate Ways) is sold at the price of 39.99 euros on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store And Steamwith a price reduction of 30 euros on consoles and 20 euros on PC.

Let's point out that it is a definitive price cut and not a temporary offering. Furthermore, for the moment it has only been applied to digital versions. It is not excluded that the physical ones will also receive similar treatment if and when the Gold Edition is published in retail format.