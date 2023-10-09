Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is Resident Evil 4 – Steelbook Edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The price on offer is €42.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below. The Xbox version is on sale at an even lower price.

The advised price for this product it is €74.99. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Resident Evil 4 it is the remake of the original chapter and was published in 2023. This version is completely recreated on a graphic level, to exploit the power of modern platforms and includes some modernizations to the game formula and improvements to the level design. The edition on offer is the steelbook, which offers an exclusive special package.