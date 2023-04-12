













Resident Evil 4 Remake: Speedrunners already finish it in less than 2 hours

The speedrunners of resident evil 4 they already have a mark of one hour, fifty-eight minutes, and forty-seven seconds to finish the remake. Spicee is the one who achieved this record time.

However, it should be mentioned that this he did it by playing escaping or evading almost everything. In fact, he didn’t even stop to help the wolf at the start of the game, that’s how thrifty he was at the time.

However, in any case, it is incredible that he was able to complete the delivery in professional mode, the most difficult, in less than two hours. Although, There are other speedrunners who obtained a good mark, such as the user Captain Ezekiel who finished the modality in a not inconsiderable time of two hours and nine minutes.

Source: Capcom

In addition, there are other speedrunners who play resident evil 4 in the standard modality and have also generated amazing marks.

Resident Evil 4 speedrunners

So much has been the euphoria of Capcom’s delivery that there will even be a tournament of

speedrunners through YouTube channels. However, player cheats have also been revealed through their own streams.

The tournament will be held on April 15, 2023 through YouTube channels.

Let’s remember that the story of the prestigious shooter follows agent Leon S. Kennedy who goes to an infected villa to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States.

