Since the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake speedrunners are competing to establish the fastest possible completion time in the Professional mode, which is the toughest level of difficulty ever. At the moment the world record is held by Distortion2, who completed the game in 1:58:32. You can admire his feat in the player below.

As you can see in the video, to achieve this result it is necessary to learn the geometry of the maps by heart, the position of each single enemy, healing grass and the spawn of fixed ammo and grenades, as well as having practically impeccable aim and a great skill in dribble opponents. In fact, to save precious minutes it is relatively simpler to run at breakneck speed towards the next objective, while dodging flying hatchets, Ganados armed with pitchforks and so on.

Whereas the average completion time of Resident Evil 4 Remake is 15 and a half hours (according to How Long to Beat) focusing only on core objectives, that’s a pretty impressive feat. Just think that Distortion2 reached the end of the fight in the Village in just under four minutes from the start of the game and reached Salazar Castle in just 37 minutes.

It must be said in any case, that in between there is also the use of some glitches which allow you to skip entire portions of the game. For example, the speedrunner has completely avoided the fight with Bitores Mendez and the whole section in the basement of the castle where you face the first Garrador.