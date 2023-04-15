A comparison video published by the well-known is causing a lot of discussion youtuber Crowbcat on Resident Evil 4 Remake and went viral within hours, mainly because it judges the new “soulless” version compared to the original Resident Evil 4which has led many to criticize it but also some to side with that assessment.

The video lasts more than half an hour and largely has virtually no commentary, limited to a direct comparison between the original Resident Evil 4 recorded directly from the Nintendo Gamecube version in upscale and at 30 fps and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

As stated in the commentary, it is “A one-sided critical comparison largely based on the artistic cut and cinematic direction”.

It is therefore not an overall evaluation of the games, but rather of the style and general tone of these, according to which the original would be a game with a certain soul, completely lost in the Remake. In support of this thesis, the comparison insists above all on the graphic style, which in the new appears more tending towards realism and dark tones, but also other elements.

The cutscenes and even the dialogues were decidedly more “over the top” in the original, while the Remake takes on a much more serious tone in many respects. The introductions of some characters and clashes, consequently, had a more “comic book” style aspect in the old Resident Evil 4, which also contained several jokes absent in the Remake, as also demonstrated by the recent testimony on that of the “bingo” by Leon.

It is obvious that those who played the original at the time have a particular bond with this and could well understand Crowbcat’s reasons, although an evaluation on the presence or absence of the “soul” in a game can be a rather far-fetched thing .