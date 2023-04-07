Resident Evil 4 Remake it is already a game of great importance in itself: as we also told you in our review, it is finished in about 14 hours. Despite this, Capcom has not yet said the latest on final content.

A well-known insider, Dusk GolemThe Separate Ways DLCwhich will make us experience the story of the beautiful in even more detail Ada Wongwill be available soon: Dusk Golem tells us about the end of the year as a deadline.

It is important to point out that Separate Ways was an alternative campaign already present in the original title, and that several dataminers have found some traces of it in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Also according to the insider, Separate Ways it won’t be the only additional content of Resident Evil 4 Remake. The Mercenaries will receive new content and Capcom is working on items compatible with PS VR2.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was a real hit at the exit: Backed by a huge user base who loved the game at the time of the original game’s release, the title has sold over 4 million copies.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PC starting March 23, 2023.