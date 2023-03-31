Capcom announced today that the remake of resident evil 4 for playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S and pc has sold more than 3 million units Worldwide.

The franchise resident Evil is a saga of survival horror games in which players use a variety of weapons and other items to escape from terrifying situations. Cumulative shipments of games in the series now exceed 135 million units since the first title’s debut in 1996.

Now over 27 years old, the continued support of a passionate fan base around the world makes it the flagship game series of Capcom. resident evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to rewriting the story and modernizing the gameplay experience, the 2023 release will provide fans of the series and newcomers alike with a fresh gaming experience, with highly immersive graphics driven by by the company’s own cutting-edge graphics technology RE ENGINE of Capcom. Along with earning high ratings on major review sites, the title received acclaim upon the release of the Chainsaw Demoin which players could enjoy the opening sequence of the game, which resulted in worldwide sales of the title exceeding 3 million units in the first two days after the game was released.

Capcom remains steadfastly committed to meeting the expectations of its audience, leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities to create highly entertaining experiences.

Via: Capcom