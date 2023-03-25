In Resident Evil 4 Remake (here our review) the trophies for Hardcore S+ and Standard S+ do not add up, this means that to get the respective ratings you will have to do at least two runs.

You can only get S+ rank in NEW GAME (not New Game+). This means that you have to start from scratch and you cannot transfer ANY of the previous runs.

Before going into details, we remind you that this guide contains spoilers, so continue at your own risk.

The simplest method for both S+ executions is pretty much the same. Complete the village section using everything you can find and complete all of the merchant’s requests (except the one that has the wolf as an enemy).

Completing all the requests except the wolf will grant you about 25 joints before the castle. In the castle you can complete the blue medal request in the area with the catapults to get the last 5 joints you will need. With 30 joints you can buy the exclusive upgrade ticket and use it on the Chicago Sweeper (here how to unlock it). Now you’ll have a weapon with infinite ammo for the rest of the run, which is good enough to destroy enemies and most importantly doesn’t need to be reloaded, making the rest of the run fairly easy.

Also try to save enough money to buy 2 rocket launchers, one before the fight with Salazar and one before the fight with Saddler, you will save a lot of time because with the rocket launchers you will destroy the bosses in one shot.

Finishing Hardcore mode with an S+ rank will unlock the Chicken Hat in the bonus menu that you must always wear from now on, as it greatly reduces damage taken and simplifies the last step.

Remember that in the event of death, you absolutely do not have to click Continue or Load on the Game Over screen. Instead, exit the main menu and load your last save, so as to avoid death on adding to the overall time to complete the adventure.