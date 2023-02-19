The output of Resident Evil 4 Remake is getting closer and in view of that Capcom shared very important details for those who want to play this title on PC.

These are the minimum and recommended requirements for those who wish to play it on this platform. According to those who have PCs as their preferred gaming system, at least the former are not as demanding as in the case of other current games.

In the case of the minimum requirements, an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500 processor is necessary, in addition to 8GB of RAM.

Regarding the graphics card, you can use an AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with the same amount of VRAM.

To play it is necessary to have DirectX 12 and MS Windows 10 (64 bit). However, for ray-tracing or ray tracing the card specifications do change.

Fountain: Capcom.

For that, an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is necessary. The recommended requirements to play Resident Evil 4 Remake they imply an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700 processor.

Likewise, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. DirectX 12 is still required and MS Windows 10/11 (64 bit). For ray-tracing you have to use an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 card.

When will Resident Evil 4 Remake be released on PC and other systems?

according to plan Resident Evil 4 Remake It will be released on March 24, 2023 on PC via Steam, and will also be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS4.

Capcom will release special editions of the game at the same time, which are the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition.

The first brings extra content for this title such as costumes, weapons, a treasure map and much more. As for the second, it includes everything from the first.

Fountain: Capcom.

But to that you have to add a figure of Leon S. Kennedy, physical map, art book and other extras. Those who pre-order the standard version will still get some in-game goodies.

So you can get the Attache Case: Gold and Special Charm: Handgun Ammo. But the Deluxe and Collectors still come with Attache Case: Classic and Special Charm: Green Herb, which grant extra skills when equipped and give an advantage when playing.

How much hard drive space does the game require on PC? Around 50 to 70GB.