A new update has recently arrived for Resident Evil 4 Remakegame that was missing the mode known as mercenaries, and that users can now enjoy through said patch. And while what made this mode great in its original version remains, it also Capcom wants to take advantage of it beyond charging $60 for the base game.

And it is that users detected a new DLC premium that would give paying players an advantage in story mode. Confirming that if you pay there is a way to have access to the special characteristics of the weapons. And it is that in the normal game it can be obtained for many spinels by exchanging with the seller, a very late task.

But now, users will be able to easily access tickets like this: $3 USD for 1 ticket, $7 USD for three tickets, and $10 USD for five tickets. So this will make it easier for players to access the ultimate weapon upgrades in the story.

All this translates into a quick way to get the platinum trophy in the game, since it is necessary to improve all the weapons in the game to reach the goal. And even if it seems insignificant, some users are worried about the future of the main games, but it is possible that Capcom will not go beyond these types of decisions.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It seems to be a negative step, but it really is not something that important, since in no way is it necessary to have the weapons to the maximum to complete the game or something similar. If we were charged to reach the credits beyond paying for the normal game pass, that would be worrying.