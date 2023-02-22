Resident Evil 4 Remake will be officially released on March 24 on PlayStation 4 and 5. The turn taken by Capcom’s survival horror is quite evident, with the upcoming release of Resident Evil Village VR on PlayStation 5 now the games of the iconic series seem to marry perfectly with virtual reality and Resident Evil 4 Reamake is absolutely no exception.

The remake will support the PlayStation VR 2 but obviously only in its PlayStation 5 version and furthermore all this will not be available from launch, the virtual reality support will in fact be downloadable only later as free additional content. All this information was communicated by the game’s official Twitter profile and it seems that we will only have to wait for Capcom to finish working on the project which is actually still ongoing at the moment.

A survival horror like Resident Evil can only benefit from virtual reality and the decision of the developers to wait for them to be one hundred percent ready before releasing the full version is certainly appreciable. Trusting the wait does not prove too long, we just have to wait for Capcom to be ready to get their hands on what could perhaps prove to be the most immersive Resident Evil experience ever and that we can’t wait to experience on our skin .