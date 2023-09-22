













Resident Evil 4 Remake presents a preview with the news of its VR version | TierraGamer









From the first moment they make it clear that the VR version of Resident Evil 4 Remake It is totally free. EITHERObviously you have to have the base game and the augmented reality viewer beforehand. If you already have them, then you are ready to enjoy Leon’s eurotrip as if you were the agent himself.

This version will make use of 3D audio and haptic feedback from PSVR2 controls to provide a fully immersive experience. According to the progress, each weapon will feel different and using them will be totally realistic. They also added the option to break objects with just one button for those who prefer not to be so immersed.

We recommend you: Capcom says it’s considering making Resident Evil remakes outside of numbered titles

For now, the exact release date of this version of Resident Evil 4 Remake. We only know that it will arrive sometime in the winter, so if you want to try it you still have time to get a viewer. Have you played any of the other VR titles in the franchise yet?

What other news is there regarding Resident Evil 4 Remake?

This September 21, the long-awaited DLC of Separate Ways. This presents us with a parallel story of Resident Evil 4 where we control Ada while she fulfills her own mission. This causes him to face new bosses and explore scenarios not seen in Leon’s odyssey.

Source: Capcom

As if that were not enough, the characters of Ada and Wesker were also added to Mercenaries mode. In it, players battle hordes of cattle to obtain the greatest possible number of points in a given time. So the owners of this great remake already have several excuses to play it again. Do you already have it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)