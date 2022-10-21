The eBay offers today allow us to do the Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order in PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, at a big discount. The current price is 47.80 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox version, and 49.80 for the PS4 version. You can find the game at the following addresses:

The salesperson is gamesemovieshop, with 99.5% positive feedback. It is categorized as an eBay Premium service for speed and reliability. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available from 24 March 2023. This edition is the EU one, meaning the game is in Italian but the cover will be in English. Resident Evil 4 Remake offers a revamped version of the Capcom classic, with completely recreated graphics and even a gameplay update.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Leon from Resident Evil 4 Remake

This news includes an eBay affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.