Capcom has announced that Resident Evi 4 will arrive on the latest Apple devices on December 20, 2023. The remake already released on consoles and PC will arrive exclusively for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The famous reinterpretation of the 2005 classic will also be available on iPad and Mac with M1 chip or later. Separate Ways, the DLC dedicated to Ada Wong, will launch alongside the main game. Resident Evil 4 is already available for pre-order on the App Store. Players can experience a small portion of Leon S. Kennedy’s nightmare journey with a free download to test graphics and performance on Apple devices before accessing the full game with a one-time purchase. Resident Evil 4 includes support for universal purchase and cross-progression across iPhone, iPad and Mac, allowing players to enjoy the game at home or on the go and continue saving games across all devices. Resident Evil 4 on Apple hardware supports powerful features like MetalFX Upscaling.