Capcom is certainly one of the largest video game manufacturers, present on the market since 1979 and can still boast enormous success and an enviable portfolio of titles. Precisely thanks to the large means at its disposal, Capcom is one of the few independent studios to organize its own showcase to present all the innovations boiling in the pot and it seems that the next one is scheduled for the next March 9th.

The stream will last well 26 minutes and in this period of time there are so many details that we will probably be able to see on the titles in progress. The protagonist of the showcase will surely be Resident Evil 4 Remake, the upcoming game is nothing more than a remake of the fourth chapter of survival horror but the improvements made to the original version are certainly many and it is right that they are presented. Other titles we may receive updates on are Exoprimal And Monster Hunter: Sunbreak.

After Resident Evil the big IP that updates could come on is definitely street fighter 6, the release of the sixth chapter of the well-known fighting game shouldn’t be that far away and it’s fair to expect some news. Finally there is Pragmataa mysterious project being worked on by Capcom of which we still don’t know anything but we hope that this is the right opportunity to have some succulent revelations.