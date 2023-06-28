Capcom has added a series of goals mysterious to the PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam, suggesting the arrival of new content soon, perhaps the long-awaited, albeit unconfirmed, “Separate Ways” DLC starring Ada Wong.

As reported by Dusk Golem on Twitter, in total they have been added 7 goalsall with generic icons, names and descriptions, which therefore offers no clue as to the nature of the alleged upcoming content.

For the uninitiated, in the original Resident Evil 4 there is a mode called “Separate Ways” which is unlocked at the end of the campaign. It stars Ada Wong and enacts events surrounding her that are not shown in the base game.

This extra is not present in Resident Evil 4 Remake and for this reason many believe that it will be released later in the form of free or paid DLC. In this regard, possible traces of the DLC had been found in the game files shortly after launch.

As mentioned at the beginning, the presence of these objectives on Steam would seem to suggest the arrival of new content for Resident Evil 4 Remake shortly, but it could also turn out to be a stalemate, so we just have to wait to find out if something is actually boiling in pot in the house Capcom.