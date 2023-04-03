The modding community for Resident Evil 4 Remake remains hard at work, giving us more costume and character swaps to enhance the experience.

We’ve already seen Shrek and shirtless Leon (I am looking respectfully), but since our last scour of Nexus Mods some quintessential and hilarious mods have been uploaded.

Here’s some more of the best mods that have caught our attention.

Watch Aoife’s spoiler-free review of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

At this point, I feel like a game hasn’t truly been modded until Thomas The Tank Engine has been added. He can now appear in Spain, thanks to this mod which replaces Del Lago with Thomas. The Ganados has done something truly horrifying to him. This definitely gave me a freight.

Speaking of classics, Leon’s tramp stamp is back, crop top and all. Ink-redible stuff.

Ashley can pay tribute to some of emo’s best albums in the 2000s with some riffs on her Casual Outfit. lun4m00n gives the choice of either Green Day’s American Idiot or My Chemical Romance’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revengewhile wheezer123 has turned Ashley into a Paramore fan. She has good taste.

Salazar’s redesign is one of my least preferred in the remake, and kira5x has partly addressed this by giving him back his tricorne hat.

If you want to include one of the GOATs from the other beautiful game in life (football), you can play as Leonel Messi as he runs a foul of the Ganados.

If you want to stick to some of gaming’s most iconic characters, you can play as Kratos instead. Leon definitely has an ax to grind with Saddler.

Finally, you can add one of the world’s greatest creatures, the giant panda to the game. Modder SupremeLeader777 has uploaded three mods which swap Leon, Ashley and The giant into pandas. While I love the cute addition of the little bow for Ashley, I am bamboozled at why you’d choose to add pandas in the first place. I also don’t think I’d be able to play the game, because I’d be laughing too hard at panda Leon holding a shotgun.

If you’re stuck on Resident Evil 4 remake, and not which mods to check out, we’ve got walkthroughs for all chapters and side-missions to help you out.