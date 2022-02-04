The original Resident Evil 4 it was a fairly divisive title at launch, thanks to a fairly clear action detachment compared to the previous chapters of the series and which projected the entire saga towards a whole new trend, with the fifth and the highly criticized sixth chapter almost representing a bugbear for many fans . Recently though Shinji Mikamione of the historical figures of the brand, said that if the title were to receive a remakewould like it to be improved, even in the narrative component.

Shinji Mikami is probably one of the best known faces in the saga of Resident Eviland in general of branded games Capcom, and therefore his opinion certainly has a certain value in this matter. It was Mikami himself, in fact, who worked on the original RE4 which was published in the now distant 2005. The writing of the story in particular was done by the artist in record time to meet the deadlines set by the publisher, realizing still a memorable job.

With great humility, however, the developer himself has indirectly expressed his negative opinion on the work carried out at the time in just three weeks and which therefore leaves him very little room for maneuver for subsequent improvements. For this reason, in the opinion of Shinji Mikami, if ever we were to proceed with the development of Resident Evil 4 remake, would hope for a potential improvement in the experience from Capcom.

As often happens, however, time and years cloak a certain veil of sacredness even in products that were initially not very popular and the same thing seems to have happened also with this fourth chapter of the saga which over time has been completely re-evaluated as one of the cornerstones of the entire horror action genre.

As a result, there was no shortage of fan reactions that the original work be untouchable on the side of the storyalthough certainly improved on the gameplay side. After all, Capcom’s work with Resident Evil 2 And 3 Remake it was overall very popular with the community. This is also thanks to an exceptional reconstruction of the original material, updated to the rhythms and needs of our times.

Finally, we must make a small clarification, in fact, Mikami himself has never confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake is actually in development and as a result, still invites fans to calm down before igniting hope again not fully confirmedalthough there are already HD and VR versions of the project, and rumors about the remake have become increasingly insistent lately.