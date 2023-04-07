Apparently the Mercenaries mode Of Resident Evil 4 Remake will have less content compared to the original title, at least at the launch, set for tomorrow 7 April 2023. Specifically, a map and two playable characters are missing.

The confirmation comes from the reports of the players in South Korea and other Asian countries where the free update is already available, which among other things will weigh, hear hear, ben 2MB. This is easily explained by the fact that the contents of Mercenaries are already present in the game files, as discovered by the dataminer, and therefore the update should be limited to simply unlocking them.

That said, at the launch of Mercenaries the playable characters available will be Leon, Luis, Krauser and Hunk, while the maps will be only three: Village, Castle and the military camp of the Island. They are missing from the appeal Ada Wong and Albert Weskerpresent in the original game and in the game files (so much so that the first was also used to create a mod), and the Marina stage.

However, missing and other brand new content may arrive at a later date. Indeed, it is precisely what was suggested by the well-known insider Dusk Golem on Twitter. According to him it is in fact planned one more free upgrade before the launch of Separate Ways, the alleged DLC starring Ada Wong, which will introduce four characters (Leon as Mafia version, Ada Wong, Ada Wong with the original outfit and Albert Wesker), a new stage and a new “Extreme” mode that will test even the most skilled players.

Obviously these are rumors that it is not possible to verify at the moment, so take them with a grain of salt while waiting for more information from Capcom.