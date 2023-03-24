Happy Day One to all Resident Evil 4 Remake players! As you return to Spain to face those terrible enemies, Capcom has launched a trailer to celebrate the release of the game, revealing information that fans have been asking for a long time.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will receive the free Expendables DLC on April 7, 2023, which is about 2 weeks from now. With the desire to offer this experience only after the players have finished the title, this DLC will allow you to do timed missions – probably with the choice of the character to use – against hordes of enemies of all kinds.

Mercenaries is a game mode first introduced in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis 1999 as a bonus mode unlockable after completing the main game.

The mode Mercenaries has been well received by fans of the series for its challenge and replay value. It was subsequently included in several subsequent titles in the series, such as Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil Village. Over the years, Expendables Mode has been further expanded and improved, with new maps, characters and achievements.