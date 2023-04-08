It is a fact that Resident Evil 4 Remake lIt came to raise the name of the franchise once again, since the third game in its new version did not end up captivating those who expected something of the stature of the second. And now, it is reported that the title has reached 4 million units distributed in the world, thus becoming one of the best sellers.

This mentions Capcom In his most recent statement:

In addition to Resident Evil 4 generating interest and attention from the release of the Chainsaw Demo prior to release, sales of the title grew steadily following a very positive reception from customers, driving worldwide sales to over 4 million units.

Thus it was commented that Resident Evil 4 Remake it would be the second best seller in history in its release window. And now it is expected to exceed Resident Evil 6, which did not reach 5 million units sold until almost 12 months after it hit the market. The irony of the matter is that it is one of the deliveries most despised by the public.

Something that draws attention is that Capcom They mention that they will continue to strive to sell more copies as more content comes out. And that’s because it recently made the arrival The Mercenaries. It is expected to have paid content as well, although that did not happen with the past two remakes.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Resident Evil 4 was an important point for the saga, and that makes copies sell like hot cakes. Since some knew this evolution that came from the classics and others just started with the 2005, it was a sure selling point.