Resident Evil 4 remake will be different from the original title, both from a situational point of view and from a gameplay point of view. Fans of the game, who focus on details that usually escape mere mortals, have noticed a detail in the last really sad trailer: according to what we see in the video, it will not be possible for Leon to save “Hewie”, the dog trapped in the trap present in the early stages of the game.

In the original title, players encounter a dog caught in a bear trap. Players will be able to choose whether to save it or not. In the event of his release, Hewie, as the fans of the series amicably called the dog, will help Leon in the fight with El Gigante, distracting the monster.

Unlike the original chapter, Resident Evil 4 Remake will meet Hewie when it is already too late, as shown by the IGN clip pulled out of the gameplay trailer.



This choice by Capcom is not explained. Perhaps a change to the story that will later lead to saving the dog in another way? We will find out only pad in hand. Resident Evil 4 Remake is expected on March 23, 2023 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC