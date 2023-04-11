Resident Evil 4 included a small easter egg in which Leon – the protagonist – was called a “pervert” by Ashley when he tried to look up the girl’s skirt. In the remake this content is not present, but there is a similar one, a little more disturbing: Ashley he breaks down the fourth wall and stares directly at the player, not saying a word. The result is a little more disturbing.

You can see it in the video shared via Reddit, which you can find just below. Eurogamer.net has also confirmed that the animation is indeed present in the game. The question now is whether this type of reaction is more appropriate or not than the original one.

In the first version, at least, the girl expressed annoyance, in this case she is less vocal, but her reaction is perhaps more impactful for put the player in awe and make him understand that it is not appropriate behavior.

However, the exact nature of this Resident Evil 4 Remake easter egg falls into the background right now, we assume, as players are more interested in the fact that microtransactions have been introduced alongside the unappreciated Mercenaries mode.