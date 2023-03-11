In the Chainsaw Demo Of Resident Evil 4 Remake players can obtain a third secret weapon in addition to the pistol and shotgun. It’s about the TMP submachine gun and to find it, it is not enough to scour the village far and wide, since it only appears by respecting a rather particular requirement, which we will explain below. On the other hand, once unlocked it will be in your inventory in all subsequent games, even in Mad Chainsaw mode.

The key requirement to unlock the TMP SMG in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo is to throw away all weapons and items which are in Leon’s inventory before entering the village square.

Once done , enter the village and sneak to the right side . Behind the barn you will find a well. Normally it is closed and there is no way to access it, but if you have discarded all the items in the inventory it will instead be open and you can climb inside it via a ladder. Once inside you will find a chest containing the TMP machine gun and a kitchen knife by destroying the wooden barrels nearby.

This firearm has a high rate of fire and a 50-round magazine. The bullets also make enemies stagger, even Dr. Salvador (the enemy with the chainsaw), so it proves to be a wonderful weapon in all the bad situations that you will find yourself facing in the demo, even in the very bad secret mode Mad Chainsaw.