Capcom has announced its Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold over 3m copies in its first two days after release.

It said the title was “off to a solid start”.

Sales are an improvement over other recent releases in the series, with Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 2 Remake both selling over 3m units in their initial four days of release.

Resident Evil 4 Remake – DF Tech Review – A Classic Reborn?

As a result, Capcom announced the Resident Evil series now exceeds 135m units sold since 1996.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had a killer start on Steam in particular, setting a new franchise record of concurrent players. Since launch day, it’s set a record of an impressive 168,191 concurrent players, according to steamdb.

For further context, Capcom regularly updates is Platinum Titles – those that sell over a million copies.

While Monster Hunter games have risen to the top, Resident Evil 7 biohazard is the top selling game in the series at 11.70m units sold. That’s followed by Resident Evil 2 with 11.20m units sold.

With its current rate of popularity, we can surely expect Resident Evil 4 Remake to join those in the top ten.

Aoife described the game as “as good as remakes get” in her Resident Evil 4 Remake review.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

