Resident Evil 4 Remake, as well as the entire Capcom franchise, will make you use herbs to recover health. The yellow herbs, in particular, can be really helpful during Leon’s adventure. Yes, because it’s the only way you’ll have to increase HP of the ex-cop.

But the Yellow Herbs of Resident Evil 4 Remake they cannot be used alone. In fact, you’ll have to mix it with other herbs, preferably either red or green. The reason is very simple: you can also heal almost all of your HP. Obviously with the exploitation of the yellow grass, you will also getand an increase in maximum life points.

You can buy yellow herbs from the Merchant, spending 3 Spinels. If you don’t know how to find these gems, we have written the right guide for you. But you can also find this type of grass in various areas of Resident Evil 4 Remake. that’s where, based on the macro areas of the game.

Village

Village on the mountain: inside the first house on the left

Quarry/fish farm: Go past the Merchant area and go towards the small port with the boat and the hexagon puzzle. It’s in the shack

Lake: It’s near one of the side tunnels near the treasure icon

Village Chief’s House: Once Ashley is with you, go back to the bedroom on the second floor, you’ll need to use her to bring down a ladder. As you go up you will find a box to break, in there you will find yellow grass.

Valley: you will find the yellow grass on a walkway that leads to the working area

Castle

Room: While on the ground floor, check the dresser for more candles

Courtyard room: after you meet El Gigante for the second time a new chapter will start with Leon and Ashley reunited, near the gramophone there will be a yellow herb

Battlements of the Castle: After this, you will return to the battlements area. Even if El Gigante is dead, there will be quite a few enemies. Go to the initial area and follow the road, so you will reach the opposite ramps

Depth: After Leon falls into the Throne Room, you will enter the Depths. Defeat the creatures when you see them in the water, then follow the path to the structure and kick the ruined wall, so you will find what you are looking for

clock tower: After the elevator scene, you’ll be outside again. Walk into the wooden area, to your left will be the Merchant. The grass will be on his table

Island

Quarry: After you pass the pier with lights and laser turrets, you will enter a cave. The plant will be sideways

Laboratory: At some point you will see Ashley in a cell. By solving the puzzle you will be able to enter the Laboratory. The herb will be next to a bookshelf right before the room full of Regeneradors in the tanks.

And here’s where to find all the yellow herbs of Resident Evil 4 Remake. You just have to start the game and increase Leon’s maximum health.