You can’t take on a horde of crazed ganados without a good arsenal, so here’s the perfect guide to weapon components and where to find them within the map of Resident Evil 4: Remake. There are seven parts in the game and finding all of them will give you the chance to complete a challenge. You won’t unlock any achievements, but you will earn CP that you can trade with the merchant.

Some components will be available immediately, while others will be found throughout the story as you progress. Don’t forget, any modification to your weapon could save our dear Leon’s skin.

Where to find weapon components

One component you will only find in chapter 13, while all the others will be available from the merchant. Over the course of the game, parts will gradually pop up as you progress through the story. Probably, you might happen to skip some components, but don’t worry because they will always be available in New Game + mode, at the end of the first run.

Each component can be combined with weapons, changing their performance. You will always have the option to store them in your personal vault, to avoid taking up inventory space.

Here is what you will find along your journey:

Biometric viewfinder: you can only find it once you get to the chapter 13, using a second level card on the door in the south corridor. To be precise, it is located in the room that you can reach from the Incubation Lab (Incubation Lab); Viewfinder: it is available at the merchant and you can buy it for 4,000 pesetas; Laser sight: you find it at the merchant and you can trade it for 10 spinels; High Power Viewfinder: you find it at the merchant and you can trade it for 7 spinels; TMP football: tradeable from the merchant for 8 spinels; Soccer Red9: you find it at the merchant and he will give it to you for only 9 spinels; Matilda football: the merchant will sell it to you for 12 spinels (convenient, right?).

Follow our guides to better enjoy the Resident Evil 4 Remake gaming experience and don’t miss ours guide to farming joints and the one above too how to platinum the game.