In the new Resident Evil 4 Remake (here you find our review) you will find 24 hidden treasures on the island. Be very careful because you can lose them along the way, to get the trophy you will have to get them all in a single run. As you progress through the story some areas will become inaccessible, so make sure you’ve cleared everything thoroughly.

Before continuing, however, we would like to say that this guide dedicated to Resident Evil 4 Remake contains spoilers, so continue at your own risk.

Chapter 13

Map of Treasure: At the start of the chapter, in the first cave, go right to join the merchant and buy the Island Treasure Map from him for 5 Spinels.

Pearl bracelet: in the main part of the dock you will meet a turret in front of it you will find a chest with the item inside.

Golden Lynx: After the cutscene where the enemy with the rocket launcher is, head right and enter the tunnel. Once inside, pay attention to a red explosive barrel, shoot it to blow up the rubble and find the treasure.

Elegant crown: again after the previously mentioned cutscene, go through the next gate and follow the path to the fork. Follow the path with the stairs going down, watch out for the enemies and grab the chest behind them.

Purple teardrop: from the last treasure go up and open the door, on the right behind you will find a briefcase.

Purple teardrop: inside a briefcase found in the kitchen.

Gold Bar: after taking the level 1 key the door in front of you will open, enter and take the treasure.

Red pin: After pulling the energy control lever to redirect the energy, enter the door on the left. Destroy the glass shelf behind the door to find the treasure.

AT 5: you can find it in our weapon guide

Biometric viewfinder: in the incubation laboratory, you can get there using the level 2 card on the door in the southern corridor.

Chapter 14

Crystal Ore: as you start the chapter, turn right to find it in the corner.

Alexandrite: after exiting the merchant’s room, look up, above the door you came from hangs a silver container that you can knock down.

Gold bracelet: go up the stairs and then go down others to reach the “Goods depot”. Open the first trash container on the left to find this treasure in the trash.

Blue velvet: After leaving the Goods Yard, take the straight path and look up to knock a silver canister from the ceiling.

Emerald: after falling into the waters, you will find the treasure in the southwest corner of the room flooded with sewage.

Decorated necklace: find the item in the garbage disposal area, after ordering Ashley to raise a bridge, in the next room in a silver briefcase on the counter.

Crystal Ore: Continue with the story until you reach the Amber Storeroom (a storage area with lots of big rocks). North of this room is a crystal ore on a wooden box.

large gold bar: find the treasure inside a red chest located in the camping tent.

Chapter 15

red beryl: Once you meet Mike for the first time, find the treasure at the back of the house.

Purple teardrop: Once the anti-aircraft gun appears, pay attention to the bridge because the treasure is hanging on it.

Royalty Staff: Once you regain control of Leon, at the cliff ruins, enter the cliff and go down the stairs. In the next area, inside a blue chest, you will find the Treasure.

Gorgeous bracelet: Search the back room of the Sample Storage.

Purple teardrop: When you give Ashley a plug at the beginning of Chapter 16, shoot the metal container hanging from the roof of the warehouse.

Charm of the Iluminados: In the main area of ​​the Sanctuary, make your way through the rubble and pass under it, so as to reach the altar in the back and find the treasure.

Gold Bar: just outside the merchant’s room, before taking the elevator up to the final boss.