In this guide of Resident Evil 4 Remake we will show you where to find all the hidden treasures in the area of ​​the Castle. We remind you that these treasures will be useful for obtaining Pesetas through the sale from the merchant, therefore practically indispensable, for upgrading and buying weapons and consumable items. We also remind you, if you are a platinum trophy hunter, you will need to collect them all to get the trophy Thief – Collect all treasures listed on the castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

Guide to the treasures in the castle

Before starting, we remind you that It will NOT be possible to return to the village area once you have arrived in the Castle area, and which we therefore recommend, BEFORE progressingto collect all the treasures in the Village area.

Finally, we remind you that the Castle area is concentrated in the chapters 7 to 12. We remember that it will be very important, if not vital, buy the treasure map from the merchantmistaking it for 3 joints (beginning of chapter 7), so as to mark them automatically and find them more easily, but above all to remind you e always have marked the ones you are missing and where.

Chapter 7

Ancient compass: As soon as you start the chapter, go around the room where the merchant is, to find the first treasure chest. Elegant bracelet: After destroying the counterweight of the cannon (part of the story), go up the ladder and you will find the chest before the next door you need to enter. Elegant perfume bottle: After defeating all enemies in the hearing chamber, push Ashley up on the left wall to make her open the door. Go inside and to your right you will find the treasure chest at the end of the corridor. Ruby: Go through the crack, turn left and shoot the container above attached to the ceiling to drop and get the treasure. Spinel: after opening the dungeon door and going up the stairs, you will enter a warehouse, and you will find the joint in front of you in plain sight. Gold bracelet: you will find it clearly visible in front of you in a corridor, near the door that leads to the balcony of the audience hall. Golden hourglass: Once on the balcony, use the chandelier to go to the opposite balcony, go down the trapdoor back to the ground floor, and collect the treasure.

Chapter 8

Mirror with pearls and rubies: you will find it in a chest in the cellar, on a table. Extravagant watch: after a cutscene you will find yourself in the “Bindery”. Open the treasure chest in here. Brass pocket watch: in the corridor after solving the lithographic stones puzzle you will find a small key, take it and go back to the Bindery. Use the key on the locked cabinet and get the treasure. Ornate necklace: As you pass the castle ramparts, you will come to a point where you have to pull a lever and position the marker so that it reads “night”. Now enter the door on the right, follow the corridor and climb the beams, then take a small mezzanine on the left where you will find a hole to drop down into. follow the corridor and enter the next room, where beyond an open door you will find the treasure chest. Emerald: continuing on the ramparts (while the giant is there), go up the ladders to a small platform where there are chests and a treasure chest. Ruby: after passing the third tower, still on the ramparts, move the lever to “day” and go down to the floor at the bottom to enter a room under the third tower. Here you can shoot a container hanging from the side of the ceiling to drop the treasure.

NOTE: In the ramparts section you will also find a closed desk. Don’t worry, you can’t open it yet, you haven’t left anything behind. You will open it in chapter 12.

Chapter 9

Elegant chessboard: East of the labyrinth in the courtyard, in a chest you will find the treasure. Depraved idol: after solving the labyrinth, go out the west door and go back to the cellar: behind the closed door that you couldn’t open before, there is a treasure. To get it, have Ashley climb into the opening and let the door open for you. Warning, it is the only chance you will have to get this treasure, since you can never come back here. Alexandrite: after solving the labyrinth, go to the east door: in the corridor, shoot the lantern that has the statue in hand, to drop the treasure and collect it. Small key ( not darling but necessary ): upstairs, in the room near the Great Hall (the small rectangular one), you will find a small key inside a cabinet, take it. Cube Tool ( not darling but necessary ): in the corridor after exiting the armory, in a chest, you will find this device, necessary to open the treasures in the altars in the Castle. Yellow diamond: In the tunnel, go up the stairs and pull the lever where the summoning enemy was. This will reveal the treasure chest in the middle of the room. Lamp with butterflies: After placing the three heads on the statues, go back to the merchant in the Great Hall: now you can use the Cube Tool on the square keyhole of the altar. Statue of Justice And Gold Bar: from the same room, take the door near the merchant and use the Golden Gondola: in the room where you will find yourself, finally you can use both the small key, we can take two treasures. Use the cube on the altar to get the statue, and the key on the desk for the ingot. Elegant perfume bottle: When we control Ashley in the library, we will have to crouch in the hole of the bookshelf. Use the second key to open the chest. Sapphire: Starting with the last treasure, we will go north of the library and use the third key to activate the elevator. we will find the treasure chest in the room next to the typewriter, on a table. Emerald: near the typewriter we will have to solve a puzzle entering the correct time (11:04 on Assisted or Normal difficulty, or 7:00 on Extreme or Professional difficulty). Now go back to the room where there was a puzzle with the clock on the door, and we will have to enter the previous solution again. Proceed through the door that will open and go up to the Mausoleum. Pull the 4 strings under the symbols to open the new door, behind which you will find the treasure chest. Use the first key to open it.

Chapter 10

Treasure + CQBR Assault Rifle: South of the library go up the stairs and use the Cube on the square lock. This weapon will count as treasure, as well as count towards obtaining all weapons. If you get it in a second playthrough it will be replaced by a gold bar L. Golden lynx: In the save room with the typewriter where you finished chapter 9, as Leon use the cube on the square lock. Ruby: In the ballroom, on the ground floor, shoot the container hanging behind the rubble in the center of the room to drop the treasure. Ornate cockroach: still in the ballroom, to the north. Go around the room to find the treasure chest. Elegant crown: at the end of the flooded area, before slipping into a crack and climbing the ladder. You will find it resting on the ground in a corner. Red beryl: After going through the crack and up the ladder, shoot the container hanging on the left alcove to drop the treasure. Yellow diamond: In the underground laboratory area, you will find the treasure chest in the room where you have to pull the lever to open the door.

Chapter 11

Sapphire: during the first encounter with the enemies of the chapter, in the Mines section. Climb the stairs to the right and shoot the container hanging from the beams above to drop and collect the treasure. Golden hourglass: in the same room, after activating the lever to lower the bridge. Go through it and you will find the treasure at the end of this passage in an alcove, just outside the room where you get the dynamite. Carafe: after the journey with the trolley, on the balcony of the “rest” building. Here you can collect treasure from a chest, and you can also break one of the castellans. L gold bar: As soon as you finish the second cart ride, west of the Hive, in the tunnel, shoot the red explosive barrel to clear the rubble. Now you can open the treasure chest.

Chapter 12