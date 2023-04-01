In the new Resident Evil 4 Remake (here you find our review), you will find yourself having to complete optional challenges which, however, will guarantee you a juicy prize.

These challenges are unlocked as you progress through the story, while others are expected to obtain a certain score or other. These challenges are a total of 101, don’t think of completing them all in the first run.

Before continuing we want to say that this guide contains spoilers, advance at your own risk.

Main Story

Current mission: complete chapter 1

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Farewell, village of terror: complete chapter 6

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 1000 XP

Reward: 1500 XP

Reward: 1500 XP

Reward: 2000 XP

Reward: 2500 XP

Reward: 2000 CP

Reward: 2500 RP

Reward: 2500 XP

Reward: 3000 XP

Reward: 1500 XP

Reward: 1500 XP

Reward: 1500 XP

Reward: 1500 XP

Basic challenges

Secret Basics: perform a stealth kill.

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward:200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Weapon challenges

martial artist: defeat 10 enemies with melee attacks.

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Combat Challenges

Harpoon Launcher: defeat Del Lago

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Rewards: 500 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 500 XP

Reward: 200 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 1000 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Reward: 300 XP

Talent Challenges