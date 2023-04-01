In the new Resident Evil 4 Remake (here you find our review), you will find yourself having to complete optional challenges which, however, will guarantee you a juicy prize.
These challenges are unlocked as you progress through the story, while others are expected to obtain a certain score or other. These challenges are a total of 101, don’t think of completing them all in the first run.
Before continuing we want to say that this guide contains spoilers, advance at your own risk.
Main Story
- Current mission: complete chapter 1
Reward: 300 XP
- Blood Gift: complete chapter 2
Reward: 300 XP
- Haunted Inside: complete chapter 3
Reward: 300 XP
- The first daughter: complete chapter 4
Reward: 300 XP
- Glimmer of hope: complete chapter 5
Reward: 300 XP
Farewell, village of terror: complete chapter 6
Reward: 500 XP
- Shadows inside: complete chapter 7
Reward: 500 XP
- Gathered: complete chapter 8
Reward: 500 XP
- dire situation: complete chapter 9
Reward: 500 XP
- The Depths of Hell: complete chapter 10
Reward: 500 XP
- Farewell, Caballero: complete chapter 11
Reward: 500 XP
- Overthrow the castle: complete chapter 12
Reward: 500 XP
- Another save: complete chapter 13
Reward: 500 XP
- Letting go of the past: Complete chapter 14
Reward: 500 XP
- I will do my job: Complete chapter 15
Reward: 500 XP
- Darkest Before Dawn: complete chapter 16
Reward: 500 XP
- Promising agent: Complete the story on standard difficulty or higher.
Reward: 1000 XP
- Mission accomplished S+: Complete the main story on Standard difficulty or higher with an S+ rank.
Reward: 1500 XP
- Competent agent: Complete the main story on Hardcore difficulty or higher.
Reward: 1500 XP
- A rank investigator: Complete the main story on Hardcore difficulty or higher with an A rank.
Reward: 2000 XP
- S+ Rank Investigator: Complete the main story in Hardcore mode with an S+ rank
Reward: 2500 XP
- Unrivaled Agent: Complete the main story in professional mode.
Reward: 2000 CP
- Professional agent: Complete the main story on Professional difficulty without using any bonus weapons. (Must be a new game, not a new game +).
Reward: 2500 RP
- Leon “A” Kennedy: Complete the main story in professional mode with an A rank.
Reward: 2500 XP
- Leon “S+” Kennedy: Complete the main story in Professional mode with an S+ rank
Reward: 3000 XP
- Sprinter: Complete the main story within 8 hours.
Reward: 1500 XP
- Frugalist: Complete the main story without using a salvage item.
Reward: 1500 XP
- Minimalist: complete the main story using only knives and guns. (Excluding specific battles.)
Reward: 1500 XP
- Silent Stranger: Complete the main story without speaking to the merchant even once.
Reward: 1500 XP
Basic challenges
- Secret Basics: perform a stealth kill.
Reward: 200 XP
- Knife Basics: parry an enemy with a knife.
Reward: 200 XP
- Novice Fighter: perform a hand-to-hand attack.
Reward: 200 XP
- Arts and Crafts: combine some elements together.
Reward: 200 XP
- Amateur appraiser: insert a gem into an item.
Reward: 200 XP
- I think they get the point: perform a subsequent attack with a knife.
Reward: 200 XP
- What are you buying?: buy something from the merchant.
Reward: 200 XP
- My favorite piece: buy a weapon.
Reward: 200 XP
- The perfect piece: Max out all upgrades for a weapon.
Reward: 500 XP
- A masterpiece: get exclusive upgrade for a weapon.
Reward: 500 XP
- Bravo, Stranger!: complete a request for the Merchant.
Reward:200 XP
- Charming Charm: Equip a charm to the briefcase.
Reward: 200 XP
- Talk about the near-death experience!: save Ashley as she is carried away by the enemy.
Reward: 200 XP
- Revolt against the rebels: destroy a Mechanical Castellan.
Reward: 200 XP
- Appearance is everything: change a character’s costume.
Reward: 200 XP
- Say Cheeeese!: open photo mode.
Reward: 200 XP
Weapon challenges
- martial artist: defeat 10 enemies with melee attacks.
Reward: 300 XP
- On hand with a gun: Defeat 50 enemies with a pistol.
Reward: 300 XP
- Splatter question: Defeat 30 enemies with a shotgun.
Reward: 300 XP
- Sharpshooter: Defeat 10 enemies with a shotgun.
Reward: 300 XP
- Happy Trigger: Defeat 10 enemies with a SMG.
Reward: 300 XP
- A bullet saved is a bullet earned: Defeat 5 enemies with the Bolt Thrower.
Reward: 300 XP
- Got a problem, thug?: Defeat 5 enemies with a Magnum.
Reward: 300 XP
- Try using knives next time: Defeat 5 enemies with a knife.
Reward: 300 XP
- Fire in the hole!: Defeat 10 enemies with explosives.
Reward: 300 XP
- Bug Zappers: Defeat 5 enemies with flash grenades.
Reward: 300 XP
Combat Challenges
- Harpoon Launcher: defeat Del Lago
Reward: 500 XP
- Big Grilled Cheese: defeat Bitores Méndez.
Reward: 500 XP
- Say hi to me, right hand: defeat the Verdugo.
Reward: 500 XP
- No thanks bro!: defeat Ramon Salazar.
Reward: 500 XP
- You used to be a good boy: defeat Jack Krauser.
Reward: 500 XP
- You’re running out of time!: defeat Osmund Saddler.
Reward: 500 XP
- Stealth Assassin: Perform 3 consecutive stealth kills without being detected.
Reward: 300 XP
- Knife master: parry an object thrown by an enemy.
Reward: 200 XP
- Protect your eyes: Defeat 3 enemies simultaneously with a flash grenade.
Reward: 500 XP
- Eat This!: hit an enemy with an egg.
Reward: 500 XP
- More bang for your buck: shoot dynamite in the hands of an enemy.
Reward: 200 XP
- I never heard it coming: defeat a Garrador using only knives.
Reward: 500 XP
- Stop annoying me: defeat 5 camouflaged Novistadors.
Reward: 500 XP
- No hot bath for you!: Defeat both of El Gigante’s enemies without dropping them into the Blast Furnace.
Reward: 500 XP
- Two bugs, one stone: kill 2 parasites inside the regenerator with a single bullet.
Reward: 200 XP
- Attuned to the Harpoon: defeat Del Lago without missing a beat.
Reward: 500 XP
- Slaughterhouse Strike: Perform a follow-up attack on Méndez from the second floor with a knife.
Reward: 300 XP
- Too good for these tricks: defeat the Verdugo without using liquid nitrogen.
Reward: 300 XP
- You talk too much!: Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.
Reward: 200 XP
- Now who’s the rookie?: Parry all 5 consecutive attacks from Jack Krauser.
Reward: 200 XP
- Did you send those invitations?: Survive the battle in the mansion without blocking any windows with wooden boards.
Reward: 500 XP
- Excessive: use a cannon to defeat a fanatic.
Reward: 500 XP
- Light or Flight: go through Ashley’s section without using the lantern to immobilize enemies
Rewards: 500 XP
- Hope you like thrill rides: Go through both sections of the minecart in the underground tunnel without taking damage.
Reward: 300 XP
- Capacity compliance: Reach the top of the clock tower without the elevator stopping once.
Reward: 300 XP
- Hit!: Defeat 5 enemies with iron balls in the clock tower.
Reward: 300 XP
- Be careful where you move it: Defeat 5 enemies using the crane’s wrecking ball.
Reward: 300 XP
- Quiet Escape: escape on the jet ski without taking damage.
Reward: 500 XP
- Amateur shooter: Complete a match at the shooting range.
Reward: 200 XP
- Respectable Shooter: Get an S rank in a shooting range match.
Reward: 300 XP
- True Dead Eye: Get an S-rank in all matches at the shooting range.
Reward: 1000 XP
- Makeup shot: Destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot.
Reward: 300 XP
- Perfect Game: Destroy all targets (except sailors) in a shooting range match without missing a single shot.
Reward: 300 XP
Talent Challenges
- Doing “overtime”: complete all challenges.
- Astute Estimator: sell a single treasure for at least 100,000pta.
Reward: 500 XP
- My body is a temple: increase your maximum health to the limit.
Reward: 300 XP
- Size matters: upgrade the briefcase to the larger size.
Reward: 300 XP
- Smart craftsman: Obtain all crafting recipes.
Reward: 300 XP
- Weapons Fanatic: get all weapons.
- Spare parts enthusiast: get all the parts of a weapon.
Reward: 500 XP
- Handyman: Complete all Merchant requests.
Reward: 1000 XP
- Wrapping Up the Revolution: destroy all Clockwork Castellans.
Reward: 1000 XP
- Bandit: Collect all the treasures shown on the village treasure map in a single game.
Reward: 1000 XP
- Thief: Collect all the treasures shown on the castle’s treasure map in a single game.
Reward: 1000 XP
- Predator: Collect all the treasures shown on the island’s treasure map in a single game.
Reward: 1000 XP
