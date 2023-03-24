The gloomy settings of Resident Evil 4 Remake contain many surprises. In this new version of the glorious 2005 game there are a number of collectibles that will help you complete the title 100%. Among these are sixteen castellans scattered throughout the map, but thanks to our guide you will be able to find them all.

Castellans are miniature dolls that will help you unlock a trophy, just like Mr Raccoon in Resident Evil 2 Remake. Once destroyed they will be saved instantly, so if you die you won’t have to retrieve them a second time.

There is a Castellano for each chapter of the game and we remind you that Resident Evil 4 Remake it does not have a free-roaming feature, so you may risk losing some of them. So here are all the locations where you can find these collectibles.

Where are the Castellani

As already mentioned, each chapter has its own Castellano, therefore there are sixteen in all and they are located in a precise point.

Chapter 1 : head towards the lake shore (in English you can find it as Lakeside Settlement) and reach the central house. Look up at the roof and you will find a castellan in the rafters.

: head towards the lake shore (in English you can find it as Lakeside Settlement) and reach the central house. Look up at the roof and you will find a castellan in the rafters. Chapter 2 : in the Village, after using the hexagonal emblem to open the passage, go up going towards the wooded area and enter the first hut on the left. In a corner you will find the second castellan.

: in the Village, after using the hexagonal emblem to open the passage, go up going towards the wooded area and enter the first hut on the left. In a corner you will find the second castellan. Chapter 3 : once you have met the merchant for the first time, in the quarry area, go down the ladder nearby and head to the end of the dock. Look up between the roof and the wooden boxes, he’s there.

: once you have met the merchant for the first time, in the quarry area, go down the ladder nearby and head to the end of the dock. Look up between the roof and the wooden boxes, he’s there. Chapter 4 : Park your shiny new boat northwest of the lake. Use the key to unlock the locked gate and climb the ladder just ahead to reach an altar. Behind a fence you will find the fourth Castellano.

: Park your shiny new boat northwest of the lake. Use the key to unlock the locked gate and climb the ladder just ahead to reach an altar. Behind a fence you will find the fourth Castellano. Chapter 5 : you are in the village square. Go to the path south of the village chief’s hut. Climb up to the attic, using the bedroom and sending Ashley up the ladder after pulling the lever. There you will find the Castellano. Of course, you won’t be able to catch it sooner because Ashley’s help is essential.

: you are in the village square. Go to the path south of the village chief’s hut. Climb up to the attic, using the bedroom and sending Ashley up the ladder after pulling the lever. There you will find the Castellano. Of course, you won’t be able to catch it sooner because Ashley’s help is essential. Chapter 6 : After dealing with the first enemy of this chapter, as you continue up the hill, the Castellan is to the right at the foot of a bonfire.

: After dealing with the first enemy of this chapter, as you continue up the hill, the Castellan is to the right at the foot of a bonfire. Chapter 7 : Before looking for the Castellano, survive the first encounter with the Garrador, the blind guy with claws. Open the door and go up to the storage room. On a shelf will be the seventh castellan.

: Before looking for the Castellano, survive the first encounter with the Garrador, the blind guy with claws. Open the door and go up to the storage room. On a shelf will be the seventh castellan. Chapter 8 : You are now near the castle walls and a giant dude is throwing boulders at you. Go to the right of the tower and enter the second tower. You will find the castellan on the roof.

: You are now near the castle walls and a giant dude is throwing boulders at you. Go to the right of the tower and enter the second tower. You will find the castellan on the roof. Chapter 9 : This one is pretty easy, found in the northwest corner of the courtyard maze.

: This one is pretty easy, found in the northwest corner of the courtyard maze. Chapter 10 : Meet the merchant in the sewers and continue through the area in front of him. You will immediately notice the Castellano peeping behind bars.

: Meet the merchant in the sewers and continue through the area in front of him. You will immediately notice the Castellano peeping behind bars. Chapter 11 : After the first ride on the minecart, you will find the Castellato on top of the building wall. Do this before entering the second cart.

: After the first ride on the minecart, you will find the Castellato on top of the building wall. Do this before entering the second cart. Chapter 12 : At the beginning of the chapter, enter the Golden Gondola and go through the entrance to enter a room full of enemies, namely the Clock Tower. In the northwest corner of the room, just before going up, you’ll find the castellan on a box.

: At the beginning of the chapter, enter the Golden Gondola and go through the entrance to enter a room full of enemies, namely the Clock Tower. In the northwest corner of the room, just before going up, you’ll find the castellan on a box. Chapter 13 : After giving our regards to the first enemy with the rocket launcher, go to the next entrance and in the new area, at the fork, go right. You’ll find four more enemies, take them out and you’ll find the Castellan in the corner near the orange container.

: After giving our regards to the first enemy with the rocket launcher, go to the next entrance and in the new area, at the fork, go right. You’ll find four more enemies, take them out and you’ll find the Castellan in the corner near the orange container. Chapter 14 : Immediately after the cutscene, go through the large gates and enter the tunnel. Go south and you’ll find it on the right, on the lockers.

: Immediately after the cutscene, go through the large gates and enter the tunnel. Go south and you’ll find it on the right, on the lockers. Chapter 15 : go through the ruins, enter the next building, where there is a dark room with corpses hanging from the ceiling, and go north. You will find a room with a chest, look up and you will see the castellan on the wooden beams.

: go through the ruins, enter the next building, where there is a dark room with corpses hanging from the ceiling, and go north. You will find a room with a chest, look up and you will see the castellan on the wooden beams. Chapter 16: once Saddler is defeated, the timer will start and therefore your priority will be to escape! But if you can, recover the last collectible that is on the right side of the rectangular room, but beware of the enemies.

Don’t miss our Resident Evil 4 Remake guides, including game difficulty guide and the one about how win the platinum trophy.