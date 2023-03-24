There are situations where it is better to proceed calmly and others where it is necessary to blow some heads. For this purpose, here is the complete recipe guide for ammo and bombs Of Resident Evil 4: Remake. In this new version of the historic 2005 game it will be possible to craft bullets and explosives, so you can make your way through the ganados and complete a challenge that will earn you CP.

With the completion of this challenge, however, you will not unlock any achievements therefore it will not be essential if you want to try your hand at this type of challenge.

The recipes can be purchased from the now iconic merchant (I know you hear his in your ears Welcome!) and become available throughout the story. Some you will find already at the beginning of the game, others will appear later.

Not only will you have them all at the end of the game, but they will also be retrievable in New Game+ mode.

Each recipe will allow you to create items by combining certain items in your inventory. So, get ready to disintegrate anyone who gets in your way with these awesome weapons.

List of ammunition and grenades

Below you will find the complete list of recipes that you can buy from the merchant, excellent for dealing with enemies.

Heavy Grenade: enter the merchant’s room, next to the treasure. It will be your last meeting. You can buy the remaining recipes and some weapon parts. The heavy grenade costs 12,000 pesetas; Stun Grenade: purchasable from the merchant for 6,000 pesetas; Bolt: purchasable from the merchant for 6,000 pesetas; Attackable mines: purchasable from the merchant for 8,000 pesetas; Magnum ammunition: Purchasable from the merchant for 7,000 pestas.

