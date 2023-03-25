As many will know by now Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally available! We have you about the game and its qualities in our dedicated review, and precisely because we have played it we want to help you complete it in the best possible way and, why not, help you with Platinum.

Precisely for this reason we have thought of this guide dedicated to weapons in the game, so as to have a respectable arsenal available for the phases that will require more action.

Obviously the guide contains spoilers, so continue at your own risk.

Chapter 1

Knife: you will unlock it automatically during the story

SG-09R: starting gun

W-870 Shotgun: in the village square after first encountering the chainsaw-wielding enemy, in the large house on the left. The shotgun hangs on the wall upstairs.

Kitchen knife: can be found in the farm area, inside the large barn to the northeast of the area. You can get there by climbing the windmill and following the path upstairs to enter the barn.

Chapter 4

Red 9 pistol: After driving the boat around the lake, the gun is found in a chest on a wrecked boat.

Chapter 7

Boot knife: it will be released by the first enemy of chapter 7 encountered in the Chapel, so remember to loot it.

Chapter 10

CQBR Assault Rifle: south of the library, go up the stairs and insert the cube you obtained in the infected armor area into the door. Don’t miss out on this gun as it counts as both a weapon and treasure.

Chapter 13

AT 5: After obtaining the level 1 tile, flip the power control lever to redirect the energy to the left side. Then use the level 1 key card on the freezer door. To the right of Frieza, solve the power console puzzle to access the weapon behind the door.

Chapter 14

Combat knife: dropped by the end-of-chapter boss, impossible to miss, and automatically placed in inventory.

Bonus Weapons

Chicago Sweeper: this machine gun is obtained by completing the game on Professional with an A rating.

hand cannon: to get it you have to finish the game on pro without using bonus weapons.

Unbreakable Knife: is obtained by destroying all sixteen mechanical castellans.

Purchases from the merchant

Punishers: a very powerful gun

Blacktails: a very good pistol, available starting from the castle.

Matilda: pistol that can fire up to three rounds at a time.

Riot Shotgun: Available from the castle.

Strikers: rifle with magazine that can hold up to one hundred rounds.

TMP: available starting from the village.

SR M1903: available starting from the village.

stringray: sold once you get to the castle.

Broken Butterflies: sold once you get to the castle.

Killers 7: sold once you get to the island.

Arrow Launcher: sold starting from the village.

rocket launcher: sold once you get to the castle.

Infinite Rocket Launcher: is obtained by beating the game the first time.

Special rocket launcher: it is obtained automatically in the final boss fight.