Yesterday the fans of resident Evil were flooded with announcements, since a new direct focused on showing the DLC for Village, and of course, the remake of the fourth installment. The latter revealed two new videos, an extended gameplay and also a story trailer, where we can see more characters like Ashley.

Obviously, with the release of more footage of the game, he was going to urge content creators to make comparative videos, so shortly after a work done by the channel was released on YouTube. The Bit Analyst. Same in which we appreciate side by side the most noticeable changes between the remake and the original game, implying that the atmosphere of the adaptation is darker.

Here you can see it:

At first glance you can see the power that carries the RE Enginewhich has been used in the most recent remakes of the franchise, as well as in others of capcomwhere stands out Devil May Cry V. Apparently, the developers of Resident Evil Remake want the game to have more horror touches and leave aside the action movie aspect.

This is the synopsis of the game:

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions behind him, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the President of the United States. He follows her to an isolated European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And he raises the curtain on this grueling story of survival, terror and rescue.

Remember that the game launches on March 24, 2023 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: wccftech

Publisher’s note: With each advance that we are released in relation to this game, we are going to get more excited to have it in our hands. Unfortunately, we have to wait a few more months to be able to play.