During the Resident Evil Showcase The first gameplay video of Resident Evil 4 Remake was revealed, a remake of the famous game that will now return to terrorize all gamers with its Los Ganados. The video shows the initial phase of the game, with Leon S. Kennedy entering a small house: as we can see the feeling and the setting is much darker than the original was, thanks above all to the new textures and the new polygons. .

It also appears that, as well as Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, the game will be reworked. in terms of texture, since the first locations shown are not known. Also interesting are the enemies, which seem to be much less similar to the citizens seen in the original. They will have new ways to attack, and Leon will be able to fight them using old known combos and new moves. Confirmed the presence of the case and herbs that can be combined for useful treatments. Also confirmed is the merchant, iconic of the game who with his hood and his gigantic backpack will sell you objects of all kinds.

From some scene it finally seems that there will be stealth phases where Leon will be able to lower himself to escape from enemies, as well as new cinematics that will accompany the player throughout the plot. The last part of the video finally shows an excited phase where Leon battles a series of enemies and takes advantage of the surrounding setting so that he can block doors and jump from windows. Everything seems more hectic, and the AI ​​seems to be aiming for a collaboration between them against the player, which makes it even more realistic. The video closes with Leon blocking the chainsaw of the game’s famous monster with his gun, perhaps thus adding further responses to that attack that he instead killed instantly.

Resident Evil 4 will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and the former will be upgradeable to the next-gen version for free. There Deluxe Edition will include new skins, special weapons, a treasure map and more, while the Collector’s Edition it will feature the statue of Leon S. Kennedy, as well as other goodies such as a map and soundtrack. By pre-ordering the standard version you will have aesthetics for the weapon and for the case.