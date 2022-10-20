At the Residen Evil Showcase in October 2022 Capcom showed Resident Evil 4 Remake with a gameplay trailerwhich you can see above.

In the trailer, we see the protagonist – Leon – moving in a dark forest, which should correspond to the first stages of the game. The Resident Evil 4 Remake character reaches a house and explores it, being greeted by death and decay.

The video shows edited scenes, to increase the pace, and allows us to see even a little bit of action against the monstrous creatures that we will have to face in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Leon will be able to crouch to stealth and obviously use his firearms to eliminate threats, although often it will be better not to make noise.

Leon then reaches the village – main setting of Resident Evil 4 Remake, when it is now day. The man will also be able to use his famous kick to hit opponents and use environmental elements to set enemies on fire. We see that the action is quite dynamic and that among the opponents there is the well-known enemy with a chainsaw ready to tear Leon to pieces. The trailer closes with Leon blocking a shot from the chainsaw.

The developers then explain that Resident Evil 4 Remake will offer a revised and updated version both visually and gameplay, with more aggressive enemies and new moves for Leon. The briefcase will also return to organize your objects. The merchant will allow you to purchase and upgrade weapons. We will also be able to craft ammo and healing.

Furthermore, it was also confirmed that the game will be available for PS4, this version can be upgraded to PS5 at no additional cost. An Xbox One version was not confirmed during the broadcast, but pre-orders had been spotted. The game will also arrive on Steam and Xbox Series X | S.