For our Leon S. Kennedy working days are never easy, it has been like this since his first day, but we can live the adventure of Resident Evil 4: Remake as we prefer. Whether you are a daredevil who has already played the original chapter or a newbie who does not have much desire to die, this guide will show you which are the differences between the various game difficulties.

The differences between game difficulties

In Resident Evil 4 Remake they exist three types of difficultysuitable for all levels of players: assisted, normal and extreme. To understand which mode is right for you, you need to know the various differences.

When you start the game you will find a list of modes with a description. The mode Assisted it will be the simplest one, suitable for more casual and inexperienced players. Right from the start you will have aim assist, but you can change it in the options. Ammunition will be much more and Leon will recover health when it is too low. Also, some items in the merchant’s shop will cost less.

The mode Normal is the standard difficulty. It is suitable for those who have not played the original chapter or who perhaps do not remember it well. There is no change to health, ammo amount and prices, so there is no facilitation. You can activate or deactivate the aim assist e you will have the option to change the difficulty to Assisted in the various Game Oversif the game is too difficult for you.

Finally, the mode Extreme leaves little room for the imagination. It’s perfect for anyone who knows the game inside out. Enemies are faster and their health is higher. Some challenges in the game are more complex and some items sold by the merchant cost more.

Going more specifically, if in the modality Assisted the ammunition that you will get by combining gunpowder and materials will be 15, in that Normal there will be ten.

Increasing the difficulty it also increases the health and power of enemies, the same thing goes for prices. The higher the difficulty, the more expensive our trusted merchant will be.

Remember to also consult the other guides dedicated to Resident Evil 4 Remake, such as the guide for recover weapon components and that for platinum the game.