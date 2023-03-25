Resident Evil 4 Remake it has only been available in stores for a few hours and yet there are already many on the net mod for the PC version. One of them is attracting a lot of attention as it adds the DLSS supportwhich would seem to guarantee better performance than the FSR 2.1.

The proof comes from a video published by MxBenchamarkPC comparing performance between DLSS and FSR 2.1 using an RTX 3060 and i7 10700F configuration and running the game on the highest preset at 1440p resolution with ray tracing active. As we can see the fps count is generally higher with modded DLSS than with FSR 2.1, which is officially supported by the game.

Below you will find instructions for download and install the mod in case you are interested:

Download REFramework (Upscaler Beta) from here.

Download UpscalerBasePlugin from here.

Download the nvngx dlss.dll file from here.

Extract all the files and place them in the main folder of the game, where the re4.exe file is also located (to find it, just open the Steam library, right-click on RE4 and choose the option Manage > Browse local files) .

Start the game. The REFramework menu should now appear, select the “Temporal Upscaler” item and select “DLSS”.

At this point it will be possible to play Resident Evil 4 with DLSS but make sure you disable the FSR to avoid problems.

Clearly, since it is a mod and not an official integration by the developers, you may run into some problems of various kinds, in which case you can simply deactivate the mod from the same menu of the aforementioned REFramerwork.